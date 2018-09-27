Sony Shutting Down Online Servers for ‘PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale', Other PS3 Games

It looks like the party is just about over for three classic PlayStation 3 games that have relied heavily on online multiplayer features, including PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale. Better get your sessions in now.

According to a ResetEra thread, some new notices have gone up on the individual product pages for Twisted Metal, Warhawk, and PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, three games that have seen a decent amount of online traffic on the PlayStation 3. The servers are set to shut down on October 25th, a little less than a month from now.

Here are the individual notes on each of the pages, so you have an idea of what's still playable in each game:

Twisted Metal

Online features for Twisted Metal (PS3) will no longer be playable from October 25, 2018. Functionality will be affected in the following ways:

You can play the campaign offline as well as local (couch) multiplayer in split screen mode.

You will not be able to host or join an online game.

Warhawk

Online servers for Warhawk (PS3) will be shut down on October 25, 2018 at 12:00 AM PT. As Warhawk was an online-only title, this shutdown means that the game will no longer be playable unless the PS3 system is set to LAN mode, as only local network play will function.

PlayStation All Stars Battle Royale

Online features for PlayStation All-Stars (PS3, PS Vita) will no longer be playable from October 25, 2018. Functionality will be affected in the following ways:

You can play the campaign offline as well as local (couch) multiplayer in shared screen mode.

You will not be able to host or join an online game.

It sounds like, out of the three, Warhawk will probably suffer the most, though you can still play in LAN parties if that's your thing. Twisted Metal and All Stars will still be playable via local multiplayer and single player.

Also, this server shutdown for All-Stars looks to affect the Vita version as well, though that system is being discontinued in 2019 anyway.