Sony Sues Tencent For Horizon Rip Off

Sony is suing Tencent for what they claim is a rip off of Horizon. It’s no secret that a lot of games take inspiration from other titles on the market. Almost every live service game under the sun has borrowed the battle pass model from Fortnite, a lot of games in the 2000s tried to copy Grand Theft Auto’s open-world sandbox gameplay, and Call of Duty inspired a lot of games to emulate its general style and features. However, there’s a big difference between being inspired by something and outright just ripping off another game. Palworld famously took heat from Nintendo after being accused of being a Pokemon knock-off. Pocketpair and Nintendo are still in an ongoing legal battle over this as we speak.

Now, it seems like Sony is going after another company in order to protect one of its biggest franchises. Within the last decade, one of the most popular franchises to come out of PlayStation is Horizon. It takes place in a post-apocalyptic world that has almost regressed back to primitive times while also utilizing futuristic technology. In the Horizon games, players battle robot dinosaurs and traverse lush environments as protagonist Alloy, a young redheaded woman. The first two games have sold millions of copies and paved the way for a VR spin-off and a feature film. Additionally, it’s expected that a multiplayer Horizon game is in the works as well.

It is a lucrative series for PlayStation and that seems to be why Sony is going after Tencent for another game. Per a Reuters report, Sony is suing Tencent for its game Light of Motiram, which Sony claims features identical gameplay, themes, and artistic elements. Sony also cited journalists who pointed out the similarities between the two and went on to claim that Tencent approached Sony about working on a new Horizon game together last year. Sony declined and sometime later, Tencent announced Light of Motiram. Sony claims Tencent’s game is a “slavish clone” of Horizon and believes it could confused buyers. You can view the trailer for the game below.

We’ll have to wait and see how it all turns out, but Tencent’s game does mimic Horizon in many different ways. Even the combat looks very similar and the robot enemies are clearly very close to what is seen in the Horizon series. Whether or not Sony wins this case remains to be seen. Light of Motiram has no release date at the moment, but it is due to release on PC when (or if) it comes out