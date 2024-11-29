Horizon Fans Call New Game a Blatant Rip-Off

Tencent Games and Polaris Quest have announced their newest open-world title, Light of Motiram, and some viewers are left scratching their heads. The title has caused an uproar on social media, as it boasts striking similarities to Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games’ award-winning Horizon series. No action has been taken against the company, but there’s no doubt that the controversy will be dealt with in the coming weeks.

Light of Motiram is a cross-platform MMO that lets players build shelters, train over 100 customizable mechanic animals, and use them in battle against formidable bosses. Gameplay-wise, the title is different from the action-adventure Horizon series. This situation does invoke recent memories of the Palworld controversy with The Pokémon Company.

According to the Epic Games page, the synopsis reads, “In a world overrun by colossal machines, explore the vast open world, build your base of operations, advance technology, train Mechanimals, and take on formidable bosses. Starting from the primitive age, forge a new path of development.” For those who haven’t played the Horizon series, the premise is based on a far-off future where colossal machines rule the Earth and humanity is only survived by those who live within unique tribes. Viewers have also pointed out that the title card is eerily similar to the Horizon series, even boasting a red-haired female protagonist on the left-hand side of the poster.

This X user compared the current situation to the Palworld/Pokémon one is ongoing. Palworld faced criticism for its similarities to the Pokémon franchise after launch. On September 19, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company filed a lawsuit against Pocketpair for infringement of patent rights, with the company later responding by denying their knowledge of the influence.

The Horizon Series Had Two Releases This Year

LEGO Horizon Adventures is the newest Horizon title.

The series gained traction with its recent releases of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered for PlayStation 5 and Windows, and LEGO Horizon Adventures for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows. The remastered version upgraded the original title by matching the visual fidelity of the 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West, while the LEGO game reinterpreted the first game’s events. Unfortunately, both games were met with lukewarm responses from fans and critics alike, attributing the negative feedback to their underwhelming gameplay and lack of improvements.

While these games didn’t meet expectations, fans have been anxiously waiting for the third installment to be announced. It was spotted last week that Guerrilla Games is reportedly looking to hire a Release QA Intern, hinting at its long-awaited debut online. The unannounced title is rumored to be an MMO within the Horizon universe. Seeing as Light of Motiram will have that experience on PlayStation 5 and PC, the next few weeks will be an interesting series of events if the rumors are true.

