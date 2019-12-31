Sony Tease May Hint at PlayStation 5 News During CES 2020

Sony has something planned for this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, and if PlayStation enthusiasts’ wishes are fulfilled, Sony might just have something to say about the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation company said on its site that “The future is coming,” which is an interesting teaser considering how much talk there’s been lately about the next generation of consoles. The site doesn’t hint at what the “future” might entail though, so there’s always the chance that the company could be hinting at something else entirely.

The brief teaser for CES 2020 can be seen here, though as said before, don’t expect to pull too much information out of it other than an announcement for an announcement that’s taking place on January 6th. After saying that “The future is coming,” Sony said it’ll be unveiling a vision of the future at the event to introduce new types of sensations and emotions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions,” Sony teased.

Does this mean a PlayStation 5 reveal, or even some details about the console, will be shared at the event? CES isn’t the premiere destination for gaming news, though it’s not unheard of for gaming-related exhibits and news to come from the event. With Microsoft having already revealed its next Xbox through the debut of the Xbox Series X, eyes are now on Sony to show what it’s got coming.

However, there are also plenty of reasons to believe this won’t happen during the event, or at least enough reasons to temper expectations. Sony’s teaser for the CES plans is notably housed under its “Electronics” page and not the “PlayStation” page. The drop-down menu for the former reminds you just how invested Sony is in electronics beyond the PlayStation, so there are a number of technologies this teaser could pertain to other than console gaming. Seeing how Sony has also been running its own State of Play streams, there’s reason to imagine that Sony would wait and have an event to itself before revealing the next console.

A wild card guess here would be that Sony may say something about the PlayStation 5 tangentially by talking about the next plans for the PlayStation VR. We’ve seen Sony file patents for new PSVR technologies in this past and we know the company is still invested in virtual reality, so perhaps it’ll have something like that at the show. It’d fit the theme of cutting-edge, consumer-facing tech that’s found at CES 2020, and it would make good on the promise of “new sensations and emotions” Sony’s promised.

Sony will hold its CES 2020 press conference live on January 6th at 5 p.m. PT.