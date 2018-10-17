Soul Calibur 6 Leak Confirms Two More Playable Characters

With Soul Calibur VI set to slice and dice the competition next month, we’re starting to see more and more of the roster come together. And during a competitive event in Melbourne this weekend, one eagle-eyed fan was able to see two favorites returning to the picture.

Per this report from Resetera, long-time favorites Raphael and Cervantes look to be joining the cast of Soul Calibur VI. And based on the leaked screenshots from the event, they look to be better than ever. You can see those shots for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A gameplay video was also captured and put online, but it looks like Bandai Namco worked swiftly to get it taken down — at least, for the time being. More than likely, we’ll see a new video straight from the publisher this week that features the two characters in action.

Raphael has been with the series for some time, making his debut in Soul Calibur II and continuing on through several sequels as a starting character. This young man is swift with his sword, and can make quick work of his opponents if they aren’t paying attention.

But Cervantes is more of a veteran of the series, originally making his debut as a character in Soul Edge (remember that one?) and appearing in a number of follow-ups as “The Immortal Pirate” and “The Dread Pirate”. With his enormous size and his powerful swords, he too can cut a landlubber down to size with minimal effort. No doubt he’ll have some memorable fights when Soul Calibur VI makes its debut, especially when he starts to mix it up with the likes of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher, who is a confirmed guest character for the game.

We’re not done yet. Along with the official reveal of these two characters, we’ll likely see who else is joining the party in the weeks ahead. And we could see additional characters joining via DLC, including another “guest” combatant that will no doubt whip fans into a feverish frenzy of swords and souls, eternally retold.

Soul Calibur VI will arrive on October 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. A Nintendo Switch version has been hinted at, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.