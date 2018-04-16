Soul Calibur VI’s Latest Trailer Focuses On Siegfried and His Deadly Blade

Bandai Namco has done an exceptional job building up its soon-to-be-released fighting game Soul Calibur VI, with a number of trailers and reveals indicating just what kind of gameplay we’re in for.

In its latest release, we get a closer look at Siegfried, a long-time cast member of the series who makes a comeback in the grandest fashion, carrying a gigantic two-handed sword that can really do some damage to enemies — even if they’re standing a little bit further away.

“‘I will not surrender to this nightmare!’ Siegfried steps onto the stage of history wielding the massive Zweihander. He has but one reason to fight…to fully free himself from the cursed sword’s grasp!” the video description reads. You can see it above.

As you can surmise from the footage above, Siegfried has a lot of moves to his credit. For instance, he can knock his opponent into the air with his blade and strike them a couple of extra times for good measure. However, he’s also quite handy with close-range combos, as he can punch and kick someone before sending them flying with one more powerful blow.

Then there are his super techniques. One involves him nailing an opponent several times, then dragging them on the ground while his sword is digging into them. He then hits them a couple more times and calls it good.

But the best one comes last, in which he knocks his opponent into the air, drags his blade on the ground to “charge” it up, then creates a flaming effect that creates a devastating final blow, ending the match easily and effectively.

The video above should keep you more than pleased as Soul Calibur VI continues its development, but don’t worry. We’ll be seeing more of it in action soon enough as it scoots along to its release later this year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

