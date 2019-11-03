Soulcalibur 6 Reveals New DLC Fighter

Publisher and developer Bandai Namco has officially revealed a new DLC character for its popular fighting video game Soulcalibur VI. Hilde, as the character is named, is set to join the Season 2 set of DLC fighters for the game, though there’s no exact release date for that as of yet. Regardless, the new fighter looks to be a powerhouse with a short sword and lance.

The reveal trailer, which you can check out above, showcases several of her moves against the game’s other fighters. In one particular devastating exchange, Hilde pins her opponent to the ground with her lance, vaults over them, and then uses that momentum to fling her opponent. It looks particularly flashy and devastating, which is really the best kind of move in Soulcalibur games.

Her royal highness Hilde will be making her way to the Stage of History! Get ready to add the Defender of the Kingdom to your roster of warriors! Step back on to the Stage of History today: https://t.co/UZEB6u7xeU#SOULCALIBURVI #FGC #BandaiNamco pic.twitter.com/5z8tZz8Hav — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) November 3, 2019

Here's how Bandai Namco describes Soulcalibur VI over on its official website:

“SOULCALIBUR VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SOULCALIBUR VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SOULCALIBUR VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!”

Soulcalibur VI is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Hilde, the most recently revealed fighter, is set to join the game as part of the Season 2 DLC, which is listed as “coming soon.” You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular fighting game right here.