‘Soulcalibur VI’ Beta Coming Next Week

Bandai Namco has announced that it will be hosting a Soulcalibur VI stress test next week.

The stress test will be limited to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game, and will arrive on September 28 at 8:00 a.m. PT, and run until September 30 same time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warriors, prepare yourself for online battles on PS4 & X1! You are invited to help us test our online network for SOULCALIBUR VI. Login and play RANKED MATCH mode! Download the #SOULCALIBUR VI network test on September 27th and draw your weapons on September 28th at 8AM PDT. pic.twitter.com/3PqXdXBGb2 — SOULCALIBUR (@soulcalibur) September 21, 2018

As you can see, pre-downloads for the stress test will begin the day before on September 27. Meanwhile, the actual build of the game will be a brand-new build, and different than the E3 2018 build. Where the E3 2018 build had only 13 playable characters, this will come packing 15.

In addition to the 15 playable characters, there will be a total of nine different stages in rotation. In other words, Bandai Namco is offering up a considerable look at the game before it launches next month.

Soulcalibur VI is poised to release next month on October 19 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, a Nintendo Switch release hasn’t been announced, but Bandai Namco did tease the fighting game could make its way to the Nintendo platform eventually.

For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. For more information about the game itself, here’s an official pitch via Bandai Namc:

“Soulcalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original Soulcalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Soulcalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!