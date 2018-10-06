‘SoulCalibur VI’: Community Created Character Gets New Trailer

One of the features that players are looking forward to in the upcoming SoulCalibur VI is the announced Character Creator. Following Capcom’s announcement, the community and Bandai Namco banded together to create a unique fighter all on their on and now we’ve got our first look at what this monstrous concoction looks like!

Appropriately named ‘Wizard Lizard,’ you can check out this powerful community built character in the video at the top of the article. You can see his moves up against other fighters as well as see just how intricate the character creator really is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The only downside? Wizard Lizard won’t actually be playable when the game releases but it is a cool way to see this long-time coming collaborative event see fruition in a full-blown demonstration!

Capcom had already previously confirmed the return of character creation back in June and fans immediately were excited to once more be given the chance to create their own custom fighter. The tool will also allow players to choose from 16 different races, including the above Lizardpeople, automatons, mummies, humans, living skeletons, and much, much more!

SoulCalibur VI officially releases on October 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. It will even include The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia in a fun twist!

To learn more about the upcoming fighter:

“SoulCalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SoulCalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SoulCalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SoulCalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!”