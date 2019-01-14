‘SoulCalibur VI’ Fan Made a Custom Ghostbusters Character and It’s Amazing

Even weeks after its initial release, SoulCalibur VI is still an awesome fighting game. And you can create all sorts of crazy fighters in it, even customized ones that normally wouldn’t be in a game such as this. And one fan decided to take it upon themselves to create a Ghostbusters character, with stunning results.

Now, they weren’t building an actual Ghostbuster from the film like Bill Murray or Dan Aykroyd. Instead, they rebuilt the logo from Ghostbusters as a character, essentially a grayed out figure in a ghost costume with a somewhat broken “no” sign around their body. And it’s astounding.

The character was put together by CS_JACK_1138 on Twitter, and you can see their work in the tweets below. We’ve translated them for you as well:

“Today’s character Chestnut is a story character. I wanted to make it when I saw this pose, but I forgot. Will it be transmitted?”

“The character chestnut of this time is the [Ghostbusters] series was reproduced of the logo from the echo I’m glad to have a lot of feedback is not related but I thank you #ソウルキャリバー6 #キャラクリ #ゴーストバスターズ also because I raised the character Chestnut basic tech Introduction live video in this ship”

We’ve seen some creative design work in the world of SoulCalibur VI, but this takes the cake. Hopefully we can find this and give the character a try, because we ain’t ‘fraid of no ghosts.

There have been some interesting responses, to say the least…mostly from Ghostbusters fans.

Kudos to CS_JACK_1138 on their effort with the Ghostbusters getup. Now…can we get Sloth from The Goonies? Just something to keep that 80’s vibe going.

SoulCalibur VI is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you need a few good reasons as to why you should add it to your game collection, be sure to check out our review!

