‘SoulCalibur VI’ Players Are Making Lizardman Very NSFW

Warning: The below video is VERY ‘Not Safe for Work’ due to (hilarious) nudity. You have been warned.

SoulCalibur VI is finally here and players have wasted no time when it comes to having a little fun with Character Creation. From Tomb Raider, to Pokemon, there’s a lot of hilarious potential for this feature in the game but none quite so utilized the Creation quite like this user who had a very … um, interesting take on the Lizardman in-game.

Last chance to leave before you get an eye-full of Lizard junk:

The reactions were just as hilarious:

The video is pretty self-explanatory but if you’re looking to troll somebody you secretly hate – well, then you’re welcome.

In other creation that is actually Safe for Work, have you checked out the trailer for the Wizard Lizard character created by the community? The only downside to this awesome creation is that Wizard Lizard won’t actually be playable now that the game has released but it is a cool way to see this long-time coming collaborative event see fruition in a full-blown demonstration!

SoulCalibur VI is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players.

“SoulCalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SoulCalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SoulCalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SoulCalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!”

Have you created any “unique” characters using this feature? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!