Soulcalibur VI Release Date Potentially Leaked

Back in December, Bandai Namco, during The Game Awards 2017, announced Soulcalibur VI, the latest installment in the iconic 3D weapon-based fighting game series and the celebration of the series’ 20 year anniversary.

Since its announcement, fans of the series have been clamoring for a release date, but up until this point Bandai Namco has only – officially – provided a vague “2018” release window. However, unofficially, we may have a date. According to Amazon Italy, Soulcalibur VI is poised to arrive this fall.

This week, the outlet posted a listing for the game – for both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions – saying that it will release on September 27th, a Thursday (note: the date now reads as a generic placeholder date of December, 31, 2018, following a change).

As always, all listings of this nature should be taken with a grain salt. Interestingly though, the 27th rules out that this is a placeholder date. So either Amazon Italy is misinformed or it made a mistake. It’s also possible the date is accurate, and it just leaked it early. Only time will tell.

Officially, Soulcalibur VI is poised to release for PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime this year. You can read more on the game below:

SOULCALIBUR VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SOULCALIBUR VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SOULCALIBUR VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!