SoulCalibur VI: Taki Reveal Trailer Leaked

A new character reveal trailer has leaked for SoulCalibur VI, and we’re happy to announce that the booby bandit herself is making a return! We’re talking, of course, about Taki. Check out her new trailer above!

Well, for those of you who were hoping that this new SoulCalibur would move on from risque outfits and character designs, you may be disappointed to see that Taki is just as pointy and distracting as ever. On the bright side, they did spice up her skin-tight uniform a bit by adding magical, glowing inscriptions which shine brightly whenever she pulls off certain special moves. We’re hoping that in a character customization suite we’ll be able to customize the color of those inscriptions.

Taki’s moveset seems largely unchanged, which is pretty much what fans expected. Characters in SoulCalibur and Tekken, from iteration to iteration, generally maintain a core moveset which sees slight variations in execution, timing, mixups, and finishers.

Taki has always been difficult to deal with due to her arsenal of mid-to-low mixups and her speed. She’s one character that you have to learn to play yourself if you want any hope of defending against skilled Taki users online. An incredibly quick striker, Taki is most dangerous at close range, but can quickly close gaps with her aerial strikes.

SoulCalibur VI is slated to hit Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC some time this year. Here’s a little more about the game, straight from Bandai Namco:

“SOULCALIBUR VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head fighting series and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal.

“SOULCALIBUR VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SOULCALIBUR VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!”