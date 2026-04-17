South Park Game Is Free to Download for a Limited Time

The newest South Park game is free to download and play for a limited time, though it’s not free to keep. Between now and the end of the weekend, until April 20, the entire game is available to download for free and can be played completely and endlessly between now and then. That said, while the South Park game is multi-platform, this offer is limited to Xbox, exclusive for Xbox Series X users, but it does not require any subscription to Xbox Game Pass, like other similar offers. Rather is included as part of the Free Play Days promotion.

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For the next few days, those on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S can check out Question and THQ Nordic’s 2024 South Park game, South Park: Snow Day, for free. This is the latest South Park game, and it takes about five to eleven hours to beat, with the bottom of this range representing a mainline playthrough, and the top end representing a completionist playthrough. And as you may know, the game can be played offline as a single-player experience or as an online co-op game that supports up to three other players.

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Not the Best South Park Game

Of the three modern South Park games, South Park: Snow Day is unfortunately the weakest. There is 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth from Obsidian Entertainment, which ranks among the best RPGs of the early 2010s and is undeniably the best South Park game ever made. Then there is its 2017 sequel from Ubisoft, which isn’t quite as acclaimed as the first game, but a very solid sequel. South Park: Snow Day, meanwhile, isn’t a direct sequel, but is loosely tied in a narrative sense. It’s just not very good, though. To this end, its range of scores on Metacritic is 50 to 60, which lines up with its 3/5 star rating on the Xbox Store. It also lines up with our own review of the game, which wasn’t very impressed with the 2024 title.

South Park: Snow Day is not available via Xbox Game Pass, so this free download is shielding Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users from a $30 purchase; however, the game is on sale until April 20 for $11.99. Those who take advantage of this free download and end up enjoying the game, and decide to purchase it, should purchase it while the free download is live, because once it expires, the South Park game will shoot back to $30.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.