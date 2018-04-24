South Park: The Fractured But Whole On Nintendo Switch Gold Edition Will Be Available This Week

We noted last week that Ubisoft was releasing its hit role-playing game South Park: The Fractured But Whole for Nintendo Switch this week, but some fans were concerned that we were only getting the “standard” version of the game, without the ability to play through downloadable content such as Danger Deck and From Dusk Till Casa Bonita.

Fret not fans, as it appears that mistake has been corrected, and you’ll be able to buy the Gold edition of the game as intended when it releases tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A listing over on the Nintendo eShop indicates that the standard and Gold editions of the game will be available for purchase in just a few hours’ time. In addition, it appears that you’ll be able to buy the downloadable content separately, from the DLC chapters to little bonuses like the Towelie: Your Gaming Bud, as well as the additional costumes from South Park: The Stick of Truth.

Here’s the full content rundown we found over on the eShop:

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Standard Edition – $59.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Danger Deck – $5.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – From Dusk Till Casa Bonita – $11.99

Bring The Crunch – $11.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Super Streamer Starter Kit – upcoming free download

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Towelie: Your Gaming Bud – $1.99

Relics of Zaron – Stick of Truth Costumes and Perks Pack – $4.99

It is nice to see the content from the original game included, but you’ll notice that there’s still one thing missing — South Park: The Stick of Truth. As you may recall, this title was originally included with The Fractured But Whole when it came out last year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It’s since gone on to separate release, going for $29.99. So there’s a possibility that we could see that game coming down the road for Nintendo Switch, even though it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Also, we don’t know if the Gold Edition will be available at retail, but it’s not looking likely at this point.

For the time being, you’ve still got Fractured But Whole to enjoy. And based on our review from last year, that’ll be more than enough to get you ready for a crime-fighting summer. Let the battle against Professor Chaos commence!

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release on Nintendo Switch later tonight.