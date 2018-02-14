South Park: The Stick of Truth Physical Version Now Available On Xbox One, PlayStation 4

A few years ago, THQ started a neat little project based on the world of South Park called The Stick of Truth, bringing show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone on board to lend it more authenticity than previously released games featuring the popular Comedy Central brand. (Let’s just forget Chef’s Luv Shack ever existed, mmmmk?) Shortly after it began production, however, the publisher closed up shop, and Ubisoft took over publishing duties, eventually releasing the game in 2014 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.

But that’s not the end of the story. The Stick of Truth was originally included as a free download alongside the latest South Park game, The Fractured But Whole, which came out last year for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. However, some fans were clamoring for a physical release, if only because it looks so snazzy in their collection. Good news! Today, you get your wish.

Ubisoft has announced that South Park: The Stick of Truth is now available in physical form for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, going for the very reasonable price of $19.99. Those that still wish to get the digital version for free with The Fractured But Whole may be able to still track down a copy at certain retailers.

“South Park: The Stick of Truth, the winner of numerous 2014 game of the year awards, transports players to the perilous battlefields of the fourth-grade playground, where a young hero will rise, destined to be South Park‘s savior. From the creators of South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, comes an epic quest to become… cool,” the company noted in its press release.



“Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies, and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and succeed in earning your place alongside Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny as their new friend. Fail, and you will forever be known…as a loser.”

The game was a lot of fun back in “the day,” and it’s still a blast now, especially if you’re looking for something to play now that you’ve conquered The Fractured But Whole. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already – even if Cartman’s in it. (“HEY!”)

