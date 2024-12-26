South Park Games as Cheap as $2.99 in New Sale

South Park video games are as cheap as $2.99 in various deals. There have been three major South Park video game in the last 10 years: 2014’s South Park: The Stick of Truth, 2017’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and 2024’s South Park: Snow Day. All three of these games are on sale right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The best deal is for South Park: The Stick of Truth, which is only $2.99 on Steam. This is thanks to a massive 90 percent discount. It is also on sale on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop, which discount the PS4/PS5 and Nintendo Switch versions to $7.49, respectively. These deals are thanks to a 75 percent discount.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole is the next cheapest deal. It is $8.99 on Steam thanks to a 70 percent discount. The same discount is available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, but the starting price is higher so it is $17.99.

Lastly, South Park: Snow Day is on sale for just $14.99 thanks to a 50 percent discount on Steam. The Xbox Series X|S version is also on sale for $17.99 thanks to a 40 percent discount on the Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, Walmart has physical Nintendo Switch copies for $19.79. And then Amazon has PS5 physical copies for $19.99.

Those interested in buying all three games, and saving some money in the process, can buy a bundle of all three on Steam for $23.73. This is thanks to a 70 percent discount.

South Park: The Stick of Truth

About: “For a thousand years, the battle has been waged. The sole reason humans and elves are locked in a neverending war: The Stick of Truth. But the tides of war are soon to change as word of a new kid spreads throughout the land, his coming fortold by the stars. As the moving vans of prophecy drive away, your adventure begins. Arm yourself with weapons of legend to defeat underpants gnomes, hippies and other forces of evil. Discover the lost Stick of Truth and earn your place at the side of Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as their new friend. Succeed, and you shall be South Park’s savior, cementing your social status in South Park Elementary. Fail, and you will forever be known… as a loser.

South Park: The Fracture But Whole

About: “In South Park: The Fractured But Whole, players will delve into the crime-ridden underbelly of South Park with Coon and Friends. This dedicated group of crime fighters was formed by Eric Cartman whose superhero alter-ego, The Coon, is half man, half raccoon. As the New Kid, players will join Mysterion, Toolshed, Human Kite and a host of others to battle the forces of evil while Coon strives to make his team the most beloved superheroes in history.”

South Park: Snow Day

About: “Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child’s life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school.”