Spec Ops: The Line Devs Reveal Their Newest FPS, The Cycle

From the team behind Spec Ops: The Line comes a new FPS adventure for players to enjoy; The Cycle. The latest shooter made its grand debut with a brand new trailer from YAGER Development, offering a world of exploration within Fortuna III in an effort to complete certain quests while protecting the colony from The Cycle.

“Welcome to Fortuna III,” welcomes the game’s official website. “Far as we can tell, this rock was terraformed by aliens a long time ago. The Federation tried colonizing it, but the Cycle put an end to that. We’re talking world-spanning storms that kill anything dumb enough to set foot planetside and these storms are happening more often than not.”

The team over at YAGER also revealed a few more details about what players can expect from the upcoming FPS experience:

Your home is a spinning collection of tin cans known as Prospect Station. The main thing going for it is that it’s not the surface. It ain’t pretty, but no one said life on the frontier was going to be easy.

You put up with this junk for one reason: to get rich. The planet’s full of exotic materials that the major galactic factions pay serious credits for. When the Cycle breaks, that’s your window to get down there and get to work. Just watch out for the competition – the long arm of the law doesn’t reach out this far.

Cash in your contracts and those same factions will set you up with some shiny gear. They’ve got big guns, little guns, medium guns, and a collection of gadgetry that’d make your jaw drop. Getting the job done is whole lot easier when you’ve got a jetpack and a laser cannon at your side.

The matches themselves will consist of 20 players, each trying to survive the many enemies they will face, as well as the dangerous wildlife.

Alpha testing for the upcoming game will be available for PC first and will be going live in the next few weeks. Following that testing period, consoles will also get in on the action – though we don’t have a date yet at this time. Interested in trying the game out for yourself? Register right here!