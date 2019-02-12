‘Spellbreak’ Is a Battle Royale Game With a Magical Twist

Battle royale is everywhere right now. Some takes on this popular PvP model are huge hits like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty’s Blackout, while some just didn’t quite have the right spark. Turns out, this genre just needed a little bit of magic and that’s exactly what Spellbreak has to offer.

Instead of the traditional grenades and guns, Spellbreak offers a more magical experience with combat solely rooted in the arcane. Strategic crafting? Check. Spellcraft (heh)? Also check, now what’s left is for players to check it out thanks to the newly launched closed alpha. For those interested in trying something new, you can sign up right here!

“As a Closed Alpha tester, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at development, be able to play early builds, and have the opportunity to provide direct feedback to the Proletariat team,” mentions the studio on their official website.

The game was first announced back in October of last year but at the time, many thought that the battle royale experience was oversaturated. Though that may very well be the case, the wild success of Apex Legends proves that there is still a very high demand for the particular brand of online play.

What sets Spellbreak apart is its unique combat mechanics, though it does stay true to what makes battle royale so popular to begin with. You’ve got your drop points, the enclosing circle, and a competitive means to be the last one standing.

We don’t know a whole lot about the game at this time in terms of a release date, though we do know that there are 11 classes players can choose from including poison, fire, ice, and stone types. It’s kind of perfect for folks like me that love games like Dragon Age and Baldur’s Gate – you can have your magical cake and eat it too.

To stay up to date on the latest news for Spellbreak, as well as sign up for the alpha, don’t forget to mosey on over to their official website right here.