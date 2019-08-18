Spelunky 2 Delayed Until At Least 2020

It has been nearly two years since Mossmouth announced that a sequel to 2008’s Spelunky was in the works for PC and consoles, with a tentative release set for 2018. Unfortunately, last year came and went, and with not much communication from the developer, fans have been worried that they might not be getting Spelunky 2. That said, Mossmouth has officially taken to Twitter to provide an update for those looking forward to the sequel, and while the news may not be what fans were hoping to hear, it is an update nonetheless.

Mossmouth’s Derek Yu took to Twitter to deliver the bad news that Spelunky 2 has unfortunately been delayed beyond 2019. “I don’t think we’re going to get to release Spelunky 2 this year,” they said. “Development is still going well and we’re not far off target, but the density and detail of the game is demanding more time. Also, apologies for the lack of updates! It can be tough balancing communication and dev time (and not spoiling too much). When things are quiet, we’re just working away.”

“Also, I took in the feedback about the environments from the trailer, and while I still love the overall style, we’ve been adding more detail, as well as increasing the contrast to make existing details pop (some were pretty subtle and compression wasn’t friendly to them),” they continued. “As soon as we have a release date for Spelunky 2, we’ll make sure everyone knows! We can’t wait to show you more, although of course the best way is for you to experience it for yourself at launch. All the crazy stuff we’re adding makes me buzz with excitement.”

Spelunky 2 is currently in development for PC and PlayStation 4, with Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions also in the works, but expected to arrive even later than the former two platforms.

