Spelunky Is Free to Own in Deal That Will Expire Soon

The acclaimed indie game Spelunky is currently available to pick up for free in an offer that is set to come to an end shortly. Generally speaking, Spelunky is considered one of the most popular (and best) indie games of all time. Not only was Spelunky praised endlessly upon its original launch in 2013, it was later followed by Spelunky 2, which garnered a ton of acclaim in its own right. Now, for those who haven’t played Spelunky yet or are simply looking to own it on a different platform, an ongoing deal should be capitalized upon.

As of this moment, Spelunky is free as part of a promo on Prime Gaming. While this deal does require an active Amazon Prime membership, which makes it not entirely “free”, the fact that Prime subscriptions are pretty common means that tens of millions of users (potentially including yourself) can take advantage of this offer with ease. Upon redemption, users will then be given a PC code for Spelunky which can in turn be redeemed on the Microsoft Store.

Spelunky being free on Prime Gaming is something that happened as a way of raising awareness for Secret Level, which is the recently released animated series on Prime Video. One episode in the show’s first season is centered around Spelunky, which led Amazon to give away the game on PC to cross-promote Secret Level.

While this giveaway for Spelunky has been going on for a couple of weeks now, what makes it notable right now is that it’s about to end. Specifically, this offer for Spelunky will expire later this week on Wednesday, January 8th. As such, be sure to redeem the deal now before it ends up disappearing in the coming days.

Spelunky

About: “Spelunky is a unique platformer with randomized levels that offer a challenging new experience each time you play. Journey deep underground and explore fantastic places filled with all manner of monsters, traps, and treasure. You’ll have complete freedom while you navigate the fully-destructible environments and master their many secrets. To stay or flee, to kill or rescue, to shop or steal… in Spelunky, the choice is yours and so are the consequences!

