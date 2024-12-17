Secret Level Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

Prime Video has announced that it has picked up its new animated series Secret Level for a second season. As of today, Season 1 of Secret Level has now finished releasing as its latest batch of episodes have arrived on the streaming platform. And while many viewers are likely trying to set aside time to watch these episodes that center around Concord, Mega Man, PlayStation, and more, Prime Video has also confirmed that Season 1 won’t be the end of Secret Level.

In a post on social media, Prime Video revealed the news that Secret Level Season 2 is on the way. This announcement was made alongside the revelation that Secret Level has been the largest debut ever for a new animated series on Prime Video. Considering this success, it’s not necessarily a surprise that Amazon opted to greenlight Season 2 of Secret Level so quickly.

Beyond this broad confirmation that Season 2 is happening, though, Prime Video hasn’t said anything about when the series might return. In all likelihood, 2025 will be when Blur Studio begins to piece together the episodes that comprise Season 2. Depending on how long this process takes, there’s a chance that Season 2 could end up debuting in 2025, although a release in 2026 seems more likely.

The biggest question surrounding a second season of Secret Level will surely be tied to the franchises that the show will choose to focus on next time. Since Secret Level is an anthology series, it’s safe to assume that none of the gaming properties featured in Season 1 will again return in Season 2. Whether or not the success of Secret Level will lead to more developers and publishers pushing for their franchises to be featured in the series isn’t yet known, but there’s a good chance that Season 2 could end up containing an even broader variety of properties.

For now, the entirety of Season 1 of Secret Level can be viewed on Prime Video. Season 1 clocks in at 15 episodes in total and features voicework from actors like Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Temuera Morrison, and many others.