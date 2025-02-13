New Spider-Man 2 Update Released on PC With Big Fixes

Insomniac Games has released a big new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 today on PC. When Spider-Man 2 launched for PC just a few weeks back, players were largely disappointed in its quality. While many were happy to see PlayStation’s newest Spider-Man game on Steam and the Epic Games Store, others found it to be filled with bugs, crashes, and other performance issues. Now, Insomniac is looking to resolve some of those errors with its newest update.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Downloadable right now, update version 1.212.1.0 for Spider-Man 2 brings more fixes than ever before to the game on PC. Insomniac says that it has specifically looked to cut down on crashes and stability problems with this patch, which means that these troubles should be fewer than before. Outside of this, Insomniac has also identified some additional problems with AMD GPUs which it says will require a new driver update from the manufacturer. Moving forward, more updates of this type are also said to be on the way, but today’s patch should improve a lot in the interim.
You can get a look at everything that this new Spider-Man 2 update does by checking out the full patch notes below.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Update 1.212.1.0 Patch Notes
- Various crash fixes and stability improvements.
- Temporarily removed Anti-Lag 2 to improve stability on AMD graphics cards.
- Fixed a crash that could occur in the final Mysterio mission while wearing the Bodega Cat Suit.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when closing the menu while an audio fragment is playing.
- Improved adjustability of Mouse Sensitivity.
- Improved screen space reflections.
- Fixed a bug that could cause character eyes to appear darkened or flickering.
- Nintendo Switch Pro controllers can now be used with Steam Input.
- Resolved a New Game+ bug that stopped the prompt to pick up the Sleeping Dart in ‘The Flames Have Been Lit’ from working when using mouse and keyboard.
- NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction can now be used at Native resolution and with Ultra Performance upscaling.
- Fixed a bug that caused issues with XeGTAO when disabling Anti-Aliasing or enabling Ray Reconstruction.
- Resolved a timing related bug that could cause the player to be positioned lower to the ground than intended during the Wind Tunnel tutorial.
- Various user interface related bug fixes.
- Various visual bug fixes.