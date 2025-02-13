New Spider-Man 2 Update Released on PC With Big Fixes

Insomniac Games has released a big new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 today on PC. When Spider-Man 2 launched for PC just a few weeks back, players were largely disappointed in its quality. While many were happy to see PlayStation’s newest Spider-Man game on Steam and the Epic Games Store, others found it to be filled with bugs, crashes, and other performance issues. Now, Insomniac is looking to resolve some of those errors with its newest update.

Downloadable right now, update version 1.212.1.0 for Spider-Man 2 brings more fixes than ever before to the game on PC. Insomniac says that it has specifically looked to cut down on crashes and stability problems with this patch, which means that these troubles should be fewer than before. Outside of this, Insomniac has also identified some additional problems with AMD GPUs which it says will require a new driver update from the manufacturer. Moving forward, more updates of this type are also said to be on the way, but today’s patch should improve a lot in the interim.

You can get a look at everything that this new Spider-Man 2 update does by checking out the full patch notes below.