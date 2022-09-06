Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Reveal Reportedly Coming "Soon"

A notable PlayStation insider has teased that Insomniac Games will "soon" be showing off the first gameplay footage from Marvel's Spider-Man 2. First announced last year, Insomniac confirmed via a debut trailer that a sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man was officially in the works for PlayStation 5. And while the initial trailer itself primarily just revealed the involvement of Kraven and Venom as villains in the game, it sounds like we'll soon get a look at the title in action.

According to insider Millie Amand, who has had numerous PlayStation scoops in the past, Insomniac Games is currently preparing to show off gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to the public. Detailed on social media today, Amand reported that Spider-Man 2 is currently "exceeding expectations" from those at Marvel Games. Employees within Marvel who have seen the game in action have seemingly expressed that the title's gameplay is so good that it nearly looks like a cutscene rather than actual live footage. Although Amand didn't say much else about when this gameplay reveal for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could happen, her report on the game suggests that it's likely on track for its release next year.

SpiderMan 2 for PS5 is ‘exceeding expectations’ for Marvel higher-ups.



‘Fluidity’ and ‘visual punch’ is striking according to an employee of Marvel.



Another employee thought they were watching a cutscene.



Gameplay to be shown soon. pic.twitter.com/74QkfySpBq — Millie A (@millieamand) September 6, 2022

One likely venue in which this first gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be shown is at a forthcoming PlayStation Showcase. Although Sony hasn't yet announced that an event of this type is set to happen soon, rumors have swirled for a couple of weeks now that have suggested a presentation could transpire this month. While it obviously remains to be seen if these rumors will bear any fruit, it seems feasible that we could get a deeper look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 before September comes to a close.

For now, the only thing we know with certainty about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is that it will be launching exclusively on PS5 at some point in 2023. Additionally, Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel's Wolverine for PS5, although this game isn't slated to arrive until a bit further down the line.

Do you believe that we'll get our first look at gameplay from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 this month? And what do you think about the game based on what we've seen so far?