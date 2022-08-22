New PlayStation Event Rumored to Happen Very Soon

A new rumor has suggested that PlayStation is about to hold a new showcase incredibly soon. Over the course of this summer, a number of PlayStation fans have been waiting for Sony to announce a dedicated event where news on upcoming first-party games would be unveiled. And while we've had a couple of State of Play presentations over the course of 2022, it looks like a larger presentation could be happening in just a couple of short weeks.

According to one Nick Baker, who has previously had accurate scoops in relation to PlayStation, a new event associated with the gaming brand could be happening on September 8th. Previously, Baker teased that he heard that Sony was planning to hold a broadcast of some sort in August. Based on new information that he received from a seemingly reliable source, though, this date has shifted and the event will now be happening in the early part of the coming month. Baker himself stressed that this date might not be accurate though, so take this information with a grain of salt.

I don’t know 100% it’s true. But that’s the date I just got told too. pic.twitter.com/cxHREcAdsT — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 22, 2022

In a general sense, this date for a PlayStation event makes sense for a number of reasons. For starters, PlayStation opted to hold its last "PlayStation Showcase" presentation last year within the same month. At this time it revealed games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, and showed off the first trailer for God of War Ragnarok. As such, September seems to be the new window in which Sony likes to reveal news related to upcoming PS5 and PS4 games.

Beyond this, though, Sony has just remained incredibly quiet throughout 2022 to the point that it needs to start making some important announcements. The aforementioned God of War Ragnarok is due out in November and outside of some promotional trailers that have arrived in recent months, we haven't seen anything new from the title in roughly a year. Additionally, Sony hasn't provided much guidance on what its upcoming slate of games will look like moving into 2023 and beyond. As such, it seems to be about time that we learn more about what the future will have in store for PS5.

Do you think we'll finally be getting a new presentation from PlayStation at some point in September? And which games do you expect to be highlighted off if this showcase does happen? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.