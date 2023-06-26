Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Releases First Song From Soundtrack

PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have today released the first song from the upcoming soundtrack for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Perhaps one of the most understated things about the original Marvel's Spider-Man and its Miles Morales spin-off was each game's score, which were both composed by John Paesano. Now, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Paesano is returning to work on the PlayStation 5 sequel's music once again and has now given fans a taste of what it will have in store.

As of today, the first song, titled "Greater Together", from the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 soundtrack has gone live across streaming platforms. Much like the title of this track suggests, the song incorporates themes and elements that were heard in both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, primarily since both Spider-Men are now playable characters in the sequel. The end of the song becomes much darker after its vibrant opening minutes, though, which alludes to the darker themes that will be present in Spider-Man 2.

You can listen to this new track from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for yourself in the video below:

In recent weeks, PlayStation has started promoting Spider-Man 2 far more heavily as the game is starting to near its launch window. Not only have we seen new trailers and gameplay footage, but pre-orders for all versions of the game have since gone live at various retailers. Given that this new song has now dropped on streaming platforms, it seems clear that PlayStation is planning to keep revealing new elements of Spider-Man 2 at a frequent cadence prior to its arrival.

After first being announced all the way back in 2021, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now has an official release date and will come to PS5 on October 20, 2023. Be sure to stay tuned to our continuing coverage here on ComicBook.com until that time to stay updated on the game's development.

How do you feel about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 based on everything we've seen so far? And what do you think of this song that has today been unveiled? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.