PlayStation Could Be Releasing a Spider-Man 2 PS5 Trailer Very Soon

Should the gaming gods feel so inclined, many are hoping a trailer for Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 could be on the way. Sunday, gamers noticed a page for the game was added to the PlayStation Store. As such, many are speculating a potential trailer for the follow-up to the critically acclaimed game could be on the way to coincide with the release of a trailer for Sony's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Filmmakers involved with the film have confirmed a teaser for the picture will arrived Tuesday, December 13th.

As for Spider-Man 2, little has been made public about the project. In the game's initial announcement, it was revealed Venom will have a prominent role in the project, voiced by the legendary Tony Todd. According to Todd himself, the game is "incredible," largely because "Venom doesn't play, he doesn't give a damn!"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available to wishlist on UK PSN https://t.co/n0uiZ71SVl



A trailer for the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for December 13th pic.twitter.com/qfZy6ImnBg — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 12, 2022

According to Marvel Games boss Bill Rosemann, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the studio's version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, especially when it comes to the tone of the sequel. "If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire," said Rosemann during a recent episode of the This Week In Marvel podcast, according to a transcription by Eurogamer. "It gets a little darker."

Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter reprise their roles in the sequel as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, respectively. Insomniac Games also announced a new title, Marvel's Wolverine, at the same time as Marvel's Spider-Man 2. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently revealed sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man right here.

Currently, the only thing we know with certainty about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is that it's broadly slated to launch in 2023 and will be exclusive to PS5. Whenever we have more details on the upcoming PlayStation game, we'll be sure to share them with you here on ComicBook.com.