New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Drops on PS5, Patch Notes Revealed

Insomniac Games has today released a new update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5. Since the arrival of Spider-Man 2's New Game+ patch this past month, Insomniac hasn't pushed out any additional updates for its latest release. Now, that has finally changed as update version 1.002.003 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 brings about some key fixes tied to specific suits and other gameplay elements.

Available to download at this very moment, the latest patch for Spider-Man 2 is aimed entirely at squashing various bugs that have continued to persist. One of these issues has been tied to the suit from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which would cause the cosmetic to "appear wavy" in certain instances. Other than this, Insomniac has also resolved bugs tied to saves not being found, crashes, and others associated with the game's graphics.

To get a full look at everything that has been altered in this new update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you can view the patch notes below.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update 1.002.003 Patch Notes

Suit Fixes

Addressed an issue where masks and lenses on certain suits would appear wavy, notably on the Amazing 2 Suit

Addressed an issue where the webbing on the Classic Suit appeared blurry

Addressed an issue where Peter's Hellfire Gala would have glowing lights around the mask

Addressed an issue where an orb of light would appear on Peter's Iron Spider Suit

Game

Addressed an issue where some users' save data would disappear, notably after v. 1.002.000

Addressed an issue where the game would prompt users to start a new game instead of continuing their current NG+ save file

Addressed an issue where the sun would move across the sky when using the "Sunset" Time of Day setting

Addressed an issue where the Charge Jump tutorial prompt wouldn't show up when avoiding the security guard in the "Roll Like We Used To" flashback mission

Addressed an issue where the L1+R1 prompts wouldn't show up to pick up Dima's steak in NG+

Addressed an issue where the duffle bag would show skin/suit damage

General

Addressed environmental textures/bugs in the open world

Add general stability improvements to address common crashes and performance hiccups

Accessibility