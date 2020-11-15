Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Teases "I'm Ready" Music Video by Jaden

✖

In case you weren't already aware, the soundtrack to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a very important aspect of it in the same way that the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was integral to the film. And now, Marvel is teasing that the full music video for "I'm Ready" by Jaden from the game's soundtrack will premiere tomorrow morning at 9 AM ET/6AM PT!

From what we've seen so far, it would appear that the music video will incorporate certain bits of the video game itself as well as comic book-style effects. While it's unlikely to feature heavy spoilers for the video game, it seems like there's a good chance it includes much of what has been publicly released in trailers and the like. You can check out the brief teaser below:

Who’s ready? 🕷️ Tune in TOMORROW at 9AM ET to the Marvel YouTube channel for the music video premiere of “I’m Ready” by @Jaden! #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeYourself #BeGreater pic.twitter.com/1Nv5hTne32 — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) November 15, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available in the United States and will launch on November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

