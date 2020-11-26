New Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Patch Fixes Bugs and Improves Stability

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales developer Insomniac Games has released a new patch for the video game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that broadly addresses a couple of bugs as well as improves the stability of the title. There's nothing major included in the new update, but if you happened to be affected by, for example, the screen going black when changing the time of day, you'll appreciate the new patch.

Here are the full patch notes for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Version 1.05 (PS4) / 1.005 (PS5) update, straight from Insomniac Games:

Fixed various issues where the screen could go black while changing Time of Day

Fixed an issue where players could not change Suits in Photo Mode

Fixed an issue where the weather did not change correctly when selected by the player

Improved stability

The last truly consequential update to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales wasn't even to Miles Morales itself, but Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, the game that comes with the Ultimate Edition of Miles Morales. More specifically, save data transfers between Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered was recently added. It remains to be seen if Miles Morales will get any significant post-launch updates.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

