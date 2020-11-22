Marvel’s Spider-Man Update Adds Save Transfers to Remastered

✖

When it was first revealed that a remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man would be included alongside Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5, one of the biggest complaints was the fact that it was announced at least initially that it would not support save data transfers from the original. Developer Insomniac Games quickly rethought this, and explained that save data transfers would indeed come to the new title, and now thanks to a new update, it's here!

To be clear: in order to actually get a save from Marvel's Spider-Man to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, it looks like players will need to explicitly export the save from the former in order for the latter to recognize it. That means you need access to both titles in order to start swinging around in a newly beautiful NYC in Remastered from where you left off in the original.

Overnight we released an update for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 bringing those suits, and the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. We also updated Remastered to allow import of those exported saves and with many additional fixes (incl. rest mode crash) https://t.co/LVnYVykc0Q — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 22, 2020

Just to be clear. You must use the PS4 game to export your save. Remastered cannot see a save until it is exported by the PS4 game. This is the way. https://t.co/1p1lRuRwIT — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) November 22, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is now available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, is available for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 itself is also now available globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered right here.

