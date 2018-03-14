This Fan Suggested a Spider-Man PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller, And Now We Want It

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is easily one of this year’s most anticipated games, and it’s going to give us a web-slinging good time when it arrives sometime over the next few months. But a certain fan out there has us thinking – what if Sony released some cool Spidey hardware to go along with the game?
It’s not a practice that’s unheard of. After all, the company did just announce a limited edition God of War PlayStation 4 Pro bundle with a gray console and controller, and we’ve also gotten a Monster Hunter: World Pro system that’s becoming a quick collector’s item. So, why shouldn’t Spidey get a turn?
Videos by ComicBook.com
A Twitter channel with the name Panels to Pixels has drawn up a rather convincing mock-up of a PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller based on Spider-Man, and, we have to admit, it looks amazing. You can check out the tweet below.
RT if you would buy this:
Limited Edition #SpiderManPS4 Dualshock 4— Panels to Pixels (@panelstopixels) March 13, 2018
👉 https://t.co/eNaPPiM8gK#SpiderMan #Spidey #SpideySquad pic.twitter.com/y6Hq0Z8r9z
As you can see, the design, which the host put together via Photoshop, looks absolutely stunning, complete with a sheer red controller design (with Spidey stripes making out a web that tie in with the PlayStation Home button), as well as a white Spidey logo located on the touch pad.
Panels To Pixels also did a YouTube video, which you can see above, that explains just how badly this guy wants to see the controller made – just like us.
Now, Sony hasn’t officially said anything just yet about a Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle, or even a controller. But more than likely, it’ll be saving that announcement for a few months’ time, when the company’s press conference before the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, takes place. There, we’ll likely know if we can get our hands on a spiffy Spidey system, as well as a potential release date for Insomniac’s game.
Here’s hoping they announce it, because we know a few die-hard webheads that would pay top dollar to put one of these in their homes. Man, our Spidey senses are really tingling over this.
Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 doesn’t currently have a release date, but it’s expected sometime this year. Scope out a larger pic of the controller below!
—
ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!