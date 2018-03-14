This Fan Suggested a Spider-Man PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller, And Now We Want It

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 is easily one of this year’s most anticipated games, and it’s going to give us a web-slinging good time when it arrives sometime over the next few months. But a certain fan out there has us thinking – what if Sony released some cool Spidey hardware to go along with the game?

It’s not a practice that’s unheard of. After all, the company did just announce a limited edition God of War PlayStation 4 Pro bundle with a gray console and controller, and we’ve also gotten a Monster Hunter: World Pro system that’s becoming a quick collector’s item. So, why shouldn’t Spidey get a turn?

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Twitter channel with the name Panels to Pixels has drawn up a rather convincing mock-up of a PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller based on Spider-Man, and, we have to admit, it looks amazing. You can check out the tweet below.

As you can see, the design, which the host put together via Photoshop, looks absolutely stunning, complete with a sheer red controller design (with Spidey stripes making out a web that tie in with the PlayStation Home button), as well as a white Spidey logo located on the touch pad.

Panels To Pixels also did a YouTube video, which you can see above, that explains just how badly this guy wants to see the controller made – just like us.

Now, Sony hasn’t officially said anything just yet about a Spider-Man PS4 Pro bundle, or even a controller. But more than likely, it’ll be saving that announcement for a few months’ time, when the company’s press conference before the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, takes place. There, we’ll likely know if we can get our hands on a spiffy Spidey system, as well as a potential release date for Insomniac’s game.

Here’s hoping they announce it, because we know a few die-hard webheads that would pay top dollar to put one of these in their homes. Man, our Spidey senses are really tingling over this.

Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 doesn’t currently have a release date, but it’s expected sometime this year. Scope out a larger pic of the controller below!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!