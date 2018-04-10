Spider-Man For PlayStation 4 Has Side Quests To Complete, and Stories To Unlock

With Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man becoming the focus for this month’s issue of Game Informer, it shouldn’t be a surprise that it’s become a source for new information about the game. We’ve already talked at great length about Spidey’s gadgets, but now it’s time to dig into the stuff that will keep you playing for hours on end – the side missions.

Along with a main story quest that still has yet to get broken down – and may even involve Venom at one point– Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 will also have immense replay value with its side missions.

And when we say immense…we mean freakin’ immense. Here’s a small taste of what you can do.

Crime Doesn’t Pay, Criminals!

First up, you’ll be able to stop random crimes throughout the city – a theme that’s been pretty common in Spidey’s previous adventures. According to Game Informer, this includes stopping the robbery of a store, interrupting a car chase by subduing thugs at high speed (something you can see at this link, and it’s remarkable), and busting deals in drug alleys. There are also situations where Mr. Negative’s Inner Demons turn up to wreak havoc, and Spidey must save the day from them.

Insomniac also noted that general crimes will change over the course of the game, and sometimes you won’t be able to nab all the criminals – something that could lead up to future events within the game.

Black Cat

Next up, the Black Cat Stakeouts were discussed. With these, Felicia Hardy herself will ask Spidey to do something for us, such as finding a lucky cat that had been hidden away for undisclosed reasons. The more stuff you do for her over the course of the game, the more missions you’ll be able to unlock – and the more you’ll be able to find out exactly what she’s up to.

These are sure to be fun missions, especially for those that are fans of the character, and want to see her more involved with Spidey.

Taskmaster Missions

In case you aren’t familiar with this heinous villain, he’s able to copy other people’s abilities simply by spying on them. But he poses an interesting challenge in the game, as he’s managed to hide a slew of communication devices that Spidey will have to utilize to complete his missions. One in particular, detailed by Game Informer, involved finding a bomb, throwing it into the air, and then using a specific order of webs in order to safely detonate it. The more you shoot at it, the better your overall mission rating.

But don’t cheat during these missions, as the Taskmaster makes it very clear that he’s keeping an eye on you.

Oscorp Research Stations

While Harry Osborn isn’t in the game himself (at least, as far as we know – he’s reportedly in another country when you start playing), he doesask him to check in on a number of mobile research stations. Here, Spidey will have to solve certain tasks, such as cleaning up pollution left behind by one of them. It’s not just a matter of flipping a switch, though, but rather completing a special challenge, like swinging through a number of pollution clouds in a specific order. Think of it as a speed-trial of sorts.

By finishing these, Spidey can learn more about the friendship between himself and Harry.

Fisk Bases

Yep, the Kingpin is around, and he means serious business. You’ll see that he gets locked up in the start of the game, but things are still operating as usual. That means his bases are in full swing, with criminals getting things done. The goal is to take on these bases, clear out the bad guys and shut down the bases – they work as combat trials, and a good opportunity for Spidey to put his abilities to the test. There are a number of these scattered about, so you’ll have your work cut out for you.

Peter’s Old Backpacks

Finally, you’ll be able to track down these awesome little collectibles, which you’ll find literally all across the city. These actually provide a little backstory into how Peter evolved into Spider-Man (you know the origin story, but not from Insomniac Games’ point of view – not yet, anyway). For instance, one of the Game Informer staffers located one that told more details about how his web-shooters came to be. And since we wanted to build our own, well, we’re curious…

So that about covers it. Spider-Man for PlayStation 4 has a ton to do, and that’s just based on what we know so far. We’ll see how the final game fares when it drops on September 7.

(Hat tip to Game Informer for the details!)