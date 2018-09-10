‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Becomes Fast-Selling 2018 Game In the U.K.

Though it’s still too soon to tell how the game is selling other markets, it appears that the European markets are going wild for Sony‘s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4.

Based on this report from GamesIndustry International, the game has become the fastest-selling game of 2018 thus far, even outpacing the company’s previously released God of War, which came out back in April.

Exact sales numbers weren’t given, but the report indicates that Spider-Man easily ousted the previous record holder, Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5, and managed to sell almost double the copies that God of War did.

The report also pointed out that Spider-Man is easily the fastest-selling Marvel game in history, beating previous record holder Lego Marvel Super Heroes by a “big margin.” It also noted that the game has become the fastest-selling individual format title since Call of Duty: WWII set the record last November.

That said, it didn’t break all the records out there. Batman: Arkham Knight continues to be the fastest-selling superhero game in this generation (at least, in the United Kingdom). But keep in mind that game came out for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, providing an advantage. It also didn’t have as strong a digital game market as Spider-Man clearly does.

Also on the sales charts was Square Enix’s long-awaited Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, which debuted in second place. Destiny 2: Forsaken, the other huge release for last week, debuted in the number eight spot, which isn’t too bad for a game with add-on content.

Meanwhile, both F1 2018 and Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, both big placers in the top ten from last week, are still very active on the charts. Also, Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a smash hit, even after all these years. Kudos to Rockstar Games on that!

Here’s the top ten as it breaks down:

Spider-Man Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Grand Theft Auto V F1 2018 Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Destiny 2: Forsaken PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Lego The Incredibles

We’ll see how the U.S. sales numbers pan out soon enough. Numbers should start rolling in as soon as mid-week.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.