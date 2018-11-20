‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Bundle Gives Sony Its Biggest Sale Day In Some Time

UPDATE: We’re hearing a number of retailers have the Spider-Man PS4 bundle back in stock. Head here to get all the details. HURRY!

ORIGINAL STORY: So by now, you’re probably aware that Sony has put together a special PlayStation 4 Slim bundle for the holidays, one that includes a 1TB game system, along with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man, for the great low price of $199. And, to no one’s surprise, early sales for the bundle are running wild, with most stores running out of stock already.

But apparently, sales of the system have done far more than we could’ve anticipated, as early reports suggest that yesterday marked one of Sony’s biggest PlayStation sales days to date.

While exact numbers weren’t given, reports indicate that they went through the roof with fans and casual consumers alike. Benji-Sales, an account over on Twitter, reported, “The Playstation 4 sold more units yesterday alone than it’s been putting up most months recently. And we haven’t even hit Thanksgiving / Black Friday yet. A lot of more casual consumers aren’t even aware the $199 PS4 deal is live yet. Craziness.”

In a subsequent tweet, they noted, “The ceiling for PS4 sales in November is simply how many PS4’s Sony can put into retailers. Demand is enormous.”

And something tells us Sony isn’t done yet. We’ve already heard about a number of retailers offering as many Spider-Man PS4 bundles as possible once Black Friday sales kick off on early Thursday afternoon. More than likely, they’ll run out of stock sooner rather than later. In fact, there might not even be that many available once the actual Friday rolls around. Even NPD’s Mat Piscatella suggests hopping on a system if you find one.

That $199 Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle keeps selling out quickly whenever listed online. Dont sleep on it if you want one. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 18, 2018

Sales figures for the system probably won’t be released until December, when the NPD is able to add them all together and see who came out the winner. But for $200, Sony has created an unbeatable bundle that will get folks into this generation if they haven’t already. That, and Spider-Man will see even greater exposure, giving fans a taste of Insomniac Games‘ brilliant comic book caper. No, really, it’s that good.

As for your best bet for finding a system this holiday season, you might want to keep an eye on retailers around late Wednesday. That’s because most of the Black Friday deals tend to go up early around this time. That’s when we’ll likely see restock of the system — and give you your best chance of snagging one. Good luck!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.