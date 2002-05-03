Spider-Man For PS4 Teases Miles Morales’ Relationship With Peter Parker And Other Details

Over the past week, Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games has been steadily tweeting out various details about the upcoming PS4 exclusive. We already gathered up a few of those details, but Insomniac has since dropped more information about Miles Morales and another fan-favorite comic book character.

Near of the end of the Sony's big E3 2017 Spider-Man trailer, we caught of glimpse of Miles Morales, sans Ultimate Spider-Man costume, capturing some video of Spidey in action on his cellphone. Insomniac has assured fans Morales will have more than just a cameo, but other than that, they haven't elaborated much. Well, this recent tweet adds a little bit more context.

Miles Morales lives in New York City, has a role in the story, and also helps show another side of Peter Parker. #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/IABA9OhPaU — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 7, 2017

Helps show a different side of Peter Parker? Hmmm, what could that mean? Could Insomniac be speaking literally, and Morales accidentally captures a shot of Spider-Man unmasked? Or maybe he helps Spider-Man clear his name after he's framed for something he didn't do for the millionth time? Whatever Morales' exact role, it's clear he's going to be a major lynchpin of the story.

Meanwhile, Insomniac has also confirmed fan-favorite character Yuri Watanabe will have a role in the game. Watanabe is Peter Parker's contact in the NYPD – essentially, his slightly less-grumpy Commissioner Gordon. In the comics, she also eventually becomes the superhero Wraith, and is instrumental in fighting Mr. Negative, who's one of the main villains in the game.

Yuri Watanabe is Spider-Man's confidant and contact in the NYPD. She first appeared in Amazing Spider Man #600 (Sept 2009) #SpiderManPS4 pic.twitter.com/H1sAgHK5SO — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 5, 2017

As we previously established, Spider-Man for PS4 will be a fairly different take on the universe than the recently-released Spider-Man: Homecoming. It seems the game will be heavily influenced by recent comics, particularly the ones written by Dan Slott, and will feature an older, more experienced, and self-reliant Spider-Man.

Spider-Man swings onto PS4 sometime within the first half of 2018.