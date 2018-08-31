Spider-Man PS4 Devs Respond to “Downgrade” Concerns

Though Spider-Man PS4 is just around the horizon and there is so much for Marvel fans to be stoked for, the fan base still managed to figure out how to fight about puddles. After graphic comparisons surfaced from last year’s Spider-Man reveal to know, many interested fans voiced their worry that Insomniac Games downgraded the title’s visuals for a rushed release.

The tension continued to build over on Reddit and Twitter with fans targeting Insomniac with accusations of degraded quality. It seems to have come to a head because now the developers themselves are addressing the issue head on to set the record straight once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For a little backstory, the issue at hand was over a seemingly missing puddle – which can be seen in the image below. Insomniac then took to Twitter to address the Puddlegate by flat out stating:

It’s just a change in the puddle size, there’s no downgrade at all — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 20, 2018

James Stevenson, Insomniac’s Community Mananger, then added, “The puddles being moved had nothing to do with performance. Pretty sure it was a design/art usability reason thing.” He added, “Definitely wasn’t performance, as we have spots with tons of puddles in the game with no performance issue.”

With everything we’ve seen so far of the game, despite the recent puddle brigade, this will be an instant hit. The title isn’t even out yet and many are already claiming its victory for Game of the Year. To catch up on all of the other video sneak peeks we’ve had, you can visit our community hub right here to see everything Insomniac Games has in store.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

will be swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on Sept. 7th!

Thoughts on the puddle fiasco? Do you think they downgraded quality or is it just a big misunderstanding? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us where you stand on the whole debate.