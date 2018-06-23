Doctor Strange Exists in Spider-Man PS4 Universe

New Marvel’s Spider-Man footage confirms that Doctor Strange exists in the world of the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Confirmation of Stephen Strange’s presence comes way of new footage that reveals the sorcerer’s home, the Sanctum Sanctorum, is smack down in Spidey’s urban backyard.

As you may know, Doctor Strange’s existence in the game’s universe was raised last fall, when some fans spotted what looked like the Sanctum Sanctorum in the trailer Sony dished out at Paris Games Week. However, it wasn’t the most definitive look, and thus not a convincing confirmation. But now we have that confirmation.

The home base of the sorcerer was spotted in the new E3 demo Insomniac Games and Sony rolled out for E3 2018. And there’s no doubting it’s Strange’s HQ.

Now, whether Doctor Strange will make an appearance in the actual game — via a cameo, minor role, etc. — who knows. His mansion could simply be an easter egg, a little nod from Insomniac Games of the shared universe.

In addition to Doctor Strange, the game features similar nods to Daredevil, The Avengers, Black Cat, and who knows how many other characters.

While what heroes will be featured in the game is a bit ambiguous, the cast of villains is less so. In addition to Mister Negative, we know Spidey will be taking on the Sinister Six, which appears to be led by Doctor Octopus.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is poised to release on September 7th via the PlayStation 4. You can catch up on all of the latest news about Spidey here, or read more about Doctor Strange below (courtesy of MarvelCinematicUniverse Wiki).

Stephen Vincent Strange M.D., Ph.D was a powerful sorcerer and a leading member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts. Originally a brilliant yet arrogant neurosurgeon, Strange had suffered a car accident, resulting in his hands becoming crippled. When Western medicine failed him, Strange embarked on a journey that led him to Kamar-Taj where Strange had made the discovery of magic and alternate dimensions, being trained by the Ancient One. Though focused on healing his hands, Strange learned more of the mystic arts and helped the Masters prevent Kaecilius from merging Earth with their Dark Dimension, but not before witnessing the Ancient One’s death. With the demise of his mentor, Strange became the protector of the New York Sanctum within New York City as well as Earth’s protector from any inter-dimensional threats.

