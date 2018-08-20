Spider-Man’s PlayStation 4 E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer Attracts a Huge Audience

With Spider-Man set to swing into action next month, fans are more excited than ever to see what it has to offer. But we dare not forget where the whole thing began, with an exciting gameplay reveal all the way back at E3 2017.

In the video, which you can see above, we get to see just what Spidey is capable of when it comes to combat, as he can use items in the environment to knock down foes, along with combos and web capabilities that can leave them out cold.

And now it appears that the video has set a viewership standard that even Insomniac Games can’t believe. Over the weekend, community manager James Stevenson shared the news that, according to a Resetera thread, Spider-Man‘s E3 2017 gameplay has attained more than 70+ million views combined, between the trailer’s original debut and its sharing on other channels, such as Marvel.

In addition to its combat techniques, the trailer also introduces a thrilling helicopter chase, where we’re introduced to one of the main baddies within the game, Mister Negative. So it makes sense, then, that people can’t get enough of watching it.

You can check out Stevenson’s tweet below, complete with a proper reactionary GIF from Chris Pratt. He also made a side note that “those are all organic, btw, in case you were wondering.”

ResetEra pointed out the E3 2017 #SpiderManPS4 demo now has over 70+ million combined views on YouTube.

This just goes to show that Spider-Man is going to get all sorts of traction next month, between long-time fans that have enjoyed the web-crawler’s antics for years and the newcomers that are on board with yet another potential Insomniac Games masterpiece. We’re in for something good in just a few weeks, guys.

In case you missed it, here’s the official synopsis:

Starring the world’s most iconic Super Hero, Spider-Man PS4 features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.

Spider-Man will debut on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.