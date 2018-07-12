Spider-Man PS4 “a Passion Play,” Insomniac Games Promise to Do the Hero Justice

“With great power comes great responsibility.” This is a saying that a lot of Spider-Man fans are no doubt familiar with. But it’s also a line that best describes Insomniac Games‘ mantra with its forthcoming PlayStation 4 game featuring the web-slinging hero.

While speaking with Gamereactor, Insomniac chief brand officer Ryan Schneider explained that the studio is well aware that it has to deliver with a great Spider-Man game, especially considering the legacy that the hero has seen in previous releases such as Spider-Man 2 back in 2004, along with Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions from Beenox and other great Spidey games.

But they’re treating the license and properties with utmost care. “What we’ve been trying to do is raise the bar every E3 we’ve been at, and any time we are public with any asset, with any story we wanna tell, we realise that we need to outdo ourselves from the time before,” Schneider said. “Not to get too corny, but we understand the great responsibility we have to deliver a truly remarkable Spider-Man experience.”

It’s all about the drive to make the best Spider-Man adventure out there, according to Schneider. “It’s certainly a passion play for us. It’s our first game at Insomniac that is not our own IP, but we all grew up being Spider-Man fans, whether it was eating cereal in the mornings watching the cartoons or reading the comics, watching the films, playing the games – Spider-Man is a part of all of us, and I think he’s such a remarkable superhero because of how well people can relate and identify with being both Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so just to have the opportunity to bring that character and world to life in our own way is beyond special.”

Of course, Insomniac Games has shown that kind of passion with a lot of their projects including the underrated cult favorite Sunset Overdrive and the Ratchet & Clank remaster for PlayStation 4. So the team should have no trouble delivering, especially considering our hands-on session with the game went as well as it did.

You’ll be able to enjoy the web-slinger’s latest adventure for yourself when Spider-Man arrives on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.