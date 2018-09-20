‘Spider-Man’ PS4: Here’s How Insomniac Games Designed That Awesome Suit

With Spider-Man nearing the end of its second week of release, it’s safe to say that Insomniac Games‘ web-slinging adventure is a huge hit with fans and critics alike. And it doesn’t hurt that he has a spiffy suit to show off, with a great mixture of red, white, black and blue colors that really bring out the best in Spidey.

But putting the suit together wasn’t exactly an easy feat. In fact, the team at Insomniac worked hard to make the suit stand out better than ever before, as you can see in the new video above, titled Building a New Super-Suit. In it, staffers like creative director Bryan Intihar and art director Jacinda Chew discuss how it came together, and how closely they had to work with the source material to make it come to life.

A lot of that discussion goes into how white was poured into the color of the suit to make it stand out from previous outfits. This was to help keep track of Spidey’s movements just a bit easier, something that comes in handy when you’re swinging through the city rapidly.

Small bits of gameplay footage are also included with the trailer. “If you’re going to create an iconic Spider-Man suit, you have to first understand why it’s the best superhero suit, period,” said Bill Rosemann, executive creative director for Marvel Games.

Intihar then added, “You know, we wanted to…be loyal to the character…but we also wanted to mix things up. It kind of represents our whole philosophy about the game.”

Chew explained that the team looked over many of the suits, and then asked about the change to white, which mixed in rather nicely with the white. “The nice thing about the white is that it’s a really nice contrast, it makes a real pop, especially in the shadows,” she noted.

There’s also a mention of the Spidey sneakers that are featured in the game, which Peter wears to allow for better traction when it comes to running along walls and maintaining control while keeping up swinging momentum.

You can check out all the action in the video above. It’s a great watch!

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.