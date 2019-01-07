‘Spider-Man PS4’ Meme Proves Graphics Haven’t Improved in 20 Years

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is filled with incredible easter eggs for players to uncover. From Spidey’s comic book roots, to games from his past – there is no shortage of wonders to discover alongside this fantastic story.

We previously covered the “ugly boat people” that was a nod to the PlayStation 1 / PlayStation 2 era, but the polygonal faces have made their triumphant return thanks to a recent meme that’s been circulating the internet:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as easter eggs go, this one is clever. In order to even find it, players must go very much out of their way to reach the boats seen out on the open water. Just like most games, developers sometimes ease up on graphics in areas they don’t think will see traffic. Though this graphical flub was intentional, it is a pretty hilarious nod to a pretty standard practice and definitely a fine salute to Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man is a phenomenal game that has been met with outstanding review scores and community enjoyment, and now a few more fun camera filters! In case you missed our previous coverage with the most recent patch, here’s what’s new for the Spidey title:

New Features

Added the option to invert the camera horizontally

New Filters

Fixes & Updates

Addressed an issue where the game could freeze on load of a save game.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck inside the Empire State Building spire.

Addressed various issues with Research Stations locking incorrectly.

Addressed an issue where puzzles would be locked out in the lab after investigating an audio recorder.

Addressed a progression stopper when completing Demon Bases and quitting out at the end.

Addressed a progression stopper when knocking Mr. Negative out of the arena during his boss fight.

Addressed a progression stopper during point launch tutorial.

Further improved stability.

Addressed various UI issues.

Addressed various animation pop issues.

Addressed various additional issues.

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4. The web-slingin’ hero has been met with high praise from gamers and media alike with our own Matthew Hayes having given the title a perfect score. You can read his review here, with a small blurb below, to learn more:

“There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”