‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Dev Pokes Fun at Puddlegate With New Stickers

A new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man is now live for PlayStation 4 players and it comes bearing new stickers, that coveted New Game + feature, and so much more! But for those that have been tracking that Spidey news, you might remember “Puddlegate 2018” concerning a perceived graphics drop. Well, if you didn’t remember it before, you will now because one Insomniac dev couldn’t help but to poke fun at the entire debacle:

We have a new patch today! Not only do we have NG+, but we added a bunch of stuff in Photo Mode, including:

stickers

frames

rotation for stickers

shortcut to Photo Mode with the D-Pad…

…and I fixed this for you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/SW7Jxrxab6 — Gil Doron (@GilFromUI) October 19, 2018

As far as Spider-Man goes, Insomniac has already confirmed that the fears of degradation were completely unfounded. Now the game has been out for a little bit, players can also attest to the fact that there is absolutely nothing wrong with this game visually one bit.

The whole ‘controversy’ first started due to the most recent trailer where some fans noticed that a puddle looked infinitely smaller which immediately posed a “Great Graphic Debate ‘o 2018.” Fans of Spidey took to both Reddit and Twitter to let their concerns be known, which even prompted the team at Insomniac Games to set the record straight once and for all.

James Stevenson, Insomniac’s Community Mananger, added his own rebuttle, “The puddles being moved had nothing to do with performance. Pretty sure it was a design/art usability reason thing.” He added, “Definitely wasn’t performance, as we have spots with tons of puddles in the game with no performance issue.”

Now that the game is out and with its first DLC dropping soon, the entire fiasco can be put to bed permanently – just with one final laugh first.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 with The Heist DLC dropping on October 23rd.

What are your thoughts on the latest open-world title from Insomniac Games? Did you weigh in when Puddlegate first went down? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your thoughts, hopes and dreams for all thing Spidey!