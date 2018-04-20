Spider-Man PS4: Secrets Behind Spidey’s New Suit Revealed

This afternoon, as part of its month-long Spider-Man PS4 coverage, the folks over at Game Informer have posted a new interview with Jacinda Chew, Art Director at Insomniac Games. In the interview, which you can see here, Chew reveals the various ideas that were integrated, scrapped, iterated, and then reintegrated into the design of this new Spider-Man.

I thought it was very charming how transparent she was about the struggles that came with redesigning Spider-Man for a brand new universe. At first they started off with a skinny, scraggly version of Spider-Man, but decided that it didn’t fit in with the confident persona the team envisioned. They swung the other direction and designed a bigger, bulkier Spider-Man, which ultimately looked very awkward swinging through he air and performing acrobatics.

Chew also revealed some interesting tidbits about the more intricate nooks and crannies of the suit that you may have noticed or wondered about. What’s up with the paneling on the blue parts of the suit, and what is the white stuff made of? Why is it there at all? As it turns out, every color serves a purpose.

The blue parts of Spider-Man’s suit are the most flexible, allowing for free range of motion. The paneling and design are inspired from modern athletic gear; fully functional. The red parts of the suit are thicker and provide some armor and protection. These are the parts of the suit most likely to be struck in combat, or to drag across buildings while swinging. The white bits are carbon fiber, and designed to absorb as much impact as possible. That’s why you see them on his knuckles and feet.

Of course, that’s just the main suit. Throughout the game you’re going to be able to unlock a ton of different, alternate costumes to wear, and if the early reveals are anything to go by, a lot of these are going to cross into other timelines, canons, and stories. You can take a look at some of the new alternate costumes that have been revealed here.

Spider-Man PS4 will launch on September 7 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.