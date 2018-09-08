Spider-Man PS4 Photo Mode Can Be Used to Create Comic Covers, So Much More

Photo modes in games has become increasingly popular through the years, and rightfully so! As graphic technology continues to climb and more and more stunningly breath taking single-player games are making their way onto the market, it’s no wonder that players would want to capture the beauty they experience. It’s just another way that games can be appreciated and another way players can immerse themselves in their environment.

Now that Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is out, players wasted no time when it came to the Marvel game’s own contribution to harnessing that inner photographer! Not only can players have just an overall fun time capturing the more hilarious moments of their gameplay, but they can even make their own comic covers as well!

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s one of the many effects players can use in their photos and players can put the Marvel stamp, the official comic logo, and more to create their own epic panel. But it’s just not recreating that comic book love, there are tons of ways players can enjoy the new photo mode that’s available now:

When you get your hands on the Spiderman Game, go in photo mode. its the craziest things ever.

Im so happy roaming around in this game lol — h o l l o w 🦁 (@HollowPoiint) September 7, 2018

Some of my screenshots using photo mode in the fabulous #SpiderManPS4. @insomniacgames did a marvelous job in creating this original masterpiece. Thank you so much! @PlayStation @MarvelGames @SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/EKRYGleTeA — Mohamed Abdelbary (@captmohamed747) September 7, 2018

Thank you @insomniacgames for this amazing photo mode which refuses to let me play the actual game xD #SpiderManPS4 #SpiderMan #PS4 pic.twitter.com/kRajy9GYH3 — Sourajit Mukhopadhyay (@ChaosEater999) September 7, 2018

God bless Spider-Man and his amazing photo mode pic.twitter.com/ZOPhvZJlXf — Ewan Moore (@EMoore_) September 6, 2018

Extra, extra, read all about it! Spider-Man is amazing, and so is the Photo Mode. Nice work @insomniacgames! #PS4 pic.twitter.com/wVoWytYyrb — Scott Anderson (@scottdanderson) September 7, 2018

Pretty awesome, right? You can check out even more about the amazing new game with our community hub right here including all unlockable suits, hot tips, and so much more!

Spider-Man is available now exclusively on PlayStation 4!

You can follow the author of this story on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.