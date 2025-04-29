Call of Duty Season 3 Update Adds New Maps, Guns, and Seth Rogen Skin

Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded is nearly here and we have all the details of what it will include. Call of Duty is inescapable, it feels. There’s a new one every holiday season and the game is regularly updated in a big way. This level of support is how Call of Duty has become the juggernaut that it is. It’s also a reason why it’s the only game some people play. Call of Duty players are fed with new content on such a regular basis, that there’s always something new to see or do in the shooter franchise. Add to the fact that things like Zombies and Warzone exist, there’s a lot of variety in the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is currently in its third season, something that began earlier this month. It is a welcomed way of rolling out content, especially in comparison to how the series used to do things. On top of getting a new game every November, Call of Duty would also typically release four DLCs ever year as well. These would include new maps for a whopping $20 and split up the player based depending on which players owned the various DLCs. In hindsight, this was a huge rip-off given the amount of free content that is released these days. Activision does offset the cost by having a lot of in-game transactions for skins, weapon blueprints, and other in-game items, but those are completely optional.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets New Maps, Gun, and Seth Rogen Skin

With all of that said, Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded update is one of the biggest updates the game has seen so far. The Reloaded update is a mid-season update that adds new content, some of which was previously teased. Yes, Seth Rogen is being added to Call of Duty as a playable character. Seth Rogen is being added as part of the “High Art” event pass, which has both a free and premium version. The free version will let you unlock a number of items, including an emblem with Rogen’s face and a more solider-y looking operator that has a vest that reads “420”.

Those who get the paid event pass will immediately unlock a Seth Rogen skin where he’s geared up for battle, but those who progress all the way through it will unlock an emote called “Ha” (presumably so you can hear Rogen’s distinct laugh) and another skin of Rogen wearing a colorful plaid suit. All in all, a very odd bundle, but one that fits into Call of Duty’s very eccentric tone these days.

Beyond that, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is getting two new multiplayer maps, Signal and Haven, along with a limited time rework of Nuketown called Blazetown which is redesigned to look like a drug trip via more colorful objects. To celebrate the festivities of 4/20, Call of Duty is also adding a new limited time mode called Joint Operations. The new mode lets you play through multiple 6v6 modes in one match. For two minutes, you could be playing Team Deathmatch and then the rules of the match will change to another mode like Hardpoint or Kill Confirmed, keeping players on their toes.

Deploy to the infamous BO1 Numbers Station, battle in an estate turned KGB safehouse, or light it up in a familiar favorite. Three epic maps are coming with Season 03 Reloaded in #BlackOps6 on May 1 👇



📡 Signal (6v6 & 2v2)

🏠 Haven (6v6)

🍃 Blazetown (6v6) pic.twitter.com/4XV54lUP9P — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 29, 2025

Joint Operations also has a bunch of modifiers that will randomly change the game even further by forcing you into third-person, impair your vision, enable low gravity, turn the settings into Hardcore mode, and more. Needless to say, it sounds pretty wild.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is also getting a brand new perk and weapon. The perk, called Vendetta, allows players to see the last location of the person who killed them. If you can find them and take your revenge, you get bonus score. As for the new weapon, the new Ladra SMG is being added which offers an extremely fast fire rate and low recoil at the cost of a lower base damage, though this can be off-set with headshots and an extended mag.

Warzone is also getting some new goodies, such as the return of the Verdansk train which allows players to ride around the map and score some loot on a moving POI. Season 3 Reloaded will also add high value loot zones, a self explanatory area on the map that will lead to huge conflict with other squads.

Call of Duty Season 3 Reloaded begins on May 1st at 9AM PT.