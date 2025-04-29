How to Get Free Diamonds From The Infinity Nikki 1.5 Update

Infinity Nikki has launched its 1.5 update, which has kicked off the start of Bubble Season and added multiplayer options to the game for the first time. Unfortunately, there have been some issues with the launch, and developer Infold Games has announced a free compensation opportunity for players to grab when logging in.

The apology package has been given to players following feedback on the 1.5 update, which has caused optimization issues, launch problems, and game crashes since going live on April 29, 2025. The developer issued an apology on social media that included a breakdown of compensation being offered to help make amends for the bumpy experience.

Below is everything players need to know to claim their free Diamonds, Resonite Crystals, and Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki.

How to Get Free 1.5 Diamonds, Resonite Crystals, & Revelation Crystals in Infinity Nikki

Apology Letter Regarding Version 1.5 Gaming Experience



Dear Stylists,

Hope this message finds you well.

First and foremost, we would like to extend our sincerest apologies. We are truly sorry that we were unable to provide you with a stable experience upon the release of the new… pic.twitter.com/YEjpGQpKho — Infinity Nikki (@InfinityNikkiEN) April 29, 2025

According to the apology post shared on the Infinity Nikki social media account, players can claim x10 Revelation Crystals, x10 Resonite Crystals, and x1200 Diamonds by interacting with a letter from the developers via their in-game mailbox.

These items will immediately be delivered to the player as soon as they are claimed. The compensation package is available to every player, regardless of the platform being used.

Diamonds are one of the most important currencies in Infinity Nikki, as they can be used to purchase Crystals and other rare items. Typically, they are earned by completing quests and tasks in the game or by purchasing bundles with real money.

The Twitch drop rewards for Infinity Nikki

Players can also get them by participating in Twitch Drops for the game, as seen in the ongoing Twitch Drops celebrating the 1.5 update release. However, these are usually offered in small quantities, making the 1200 from the compensation package an unusually large gift for players to claim.

As of the 1.5 Update, Infinity Nikki can now be played from Steam. While the game has received a “mixed” score due to the issues present following the 1.5 update, players have been excited for the Steam launch of the title. Especially as some have experienced issues with the original launcher for the game.

While it might be a bit before all the issues from the 1.5 update are sorted, Infinity Nikki fans will want to make sure they grab the free compensation package before it expires, to hit the ground running when all the bumps and bugs have been smoothed out.