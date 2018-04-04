Spider-Man PS4 Pre-Orders are Live With Discounts – Including the Collector’s Edition

As you’ve probably heard by now, Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is swinging your way on September 7th. If you’re 100% committed to grabbing this game at launch, there’s no time like the present to order it – especially if you plan on going big with the Collector’s Edition. Pre-orders are live for the title, and 20% discounts are up for grabs in several cases.

Let’s dive in first with that epic Collector’s Edition, because odds are that this will be the most crucial version to pre-order since the caveat “while supplies last” comes up in all of the official documentation. At the moment, the Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order at GameStop and BestBuy (with 20% Gamers Club Unlocked discount). If you’re holding out for Amazon, know that they almost always take their sweet time getting stuff like this up and running. However, you can keep tabs on the product page right here. We would expect pre-orders to commence in the next day or two – but don’t get your hopes up for any Prime discount on this one. The Collector’s Edition contains the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Full Game

• Custom Steelbook

• White Spider Sticker

• Mini Artbook – Contains unique, early-look concepts and unreleased artwork

• Collector’s Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man Statue by Gentle Giant*

• Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps – consists of three-post launch story chapters featuring new characters and missions. Users will receive DLC by March 2019.

• If pre-ordered before September 7, 2017, receive all Pre-Order Bonus Content

*As you can see from the image, the Spider-Man statue hasn’t been fully unveiled. The official PlayStation Blog notes that it’s “too spoilery” to reveal now, but “stay tuned”.

The Digital Deluxe edition of the game is available to pre-order on the PlayStation Store for $79.99. It contains the following:

• Full Game

• Three chapters in Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City that Never Sleeps series* – Available post launch, each chapter contains:

• Additional missions

• Additional characters from the Spider-Man universe

• Additional suits for Spider-Man

• If pre-ordered before September 7, 2017, receive all Pre-Order Bonus Content + a custom, one of a kind physical pin** for Marvel’s Spider-Man

*Users will receive DLC by March 2019.

**Only available to US and Canada customers

Finally, if you’re going with a good old fashioned standard edition, Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the pre-order right here. The same goes for Best Buy Gamers Club Unlocked members.

On a related note, you can pre-order the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie based on his look in the game right here, right now for $59.99 with free shipping. The hoodie is slated to ship in June.

Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities are limited, so interested parties will want to secure one as soon as possible. The hoodies are available in sizes S-XXL while supplies last.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.