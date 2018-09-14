Stan Lee Speaks out on His New Cameo in ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 is filled with Easter eggs and familiar nods that players can’t help but to enjoy. This adventure by Insomniac Games is truly one for the fans and now the man that started it all, Stan Lee, is talking about his heartwarming cameo in the title itself.

The video at the top of the article contains spoilers.

In a short tweet, the legend himself gave a nod to his own cameo with the caption, “Another medium, another Stan Lee cameo! One newly released game is causing quite the stir! Perhaps you’ve heard of it?”

Another medium, another Stan Lee cameo! One newly released game is causing quite the stir. Perhaps you’ve heard of it? #SpiderManPS4 #NationalVideoGamesDay #Marvel pic.twitter.com/QY9SxzUl3r — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) September 12, 2018

Though the cameo was humble, it’s easy to see how much it means to fans of the creator himself — especially with news of recent health struggles.

I actually clapped when I saw Stan Lee’s cameo. I wasn’t expecting him to be in the game, but it wouldn’t be a Marvel property without him having a cameo, so I shouldn’t have been surprised — Bully Queen Bailey (@ScottishSamurye) September 12, 2018

I always get so happy when i see you in movies, but this was a surprise treat. — DragonsRising (@dragondawning) September 12, 2018

Stans cameos transcend space and time! 😂 — Gale (@DraconicGale) September 12, 2018

For those that have played or are simply curious about his cameo, his big reveal happened during a scene between Peter Parker and Mary Jane at the end of a mission. You can see him for yourself in the above video, but the fact that this was completely kept under wraps made the whole appearance that much more satisfying.

Any Marvel fan will tell you about the treasure that is a Stan Lee cameo, but to see that surprise carry over into the games-verse is truly a gift for those that cherish everything this man has given us through the years. His Spider-Man PS4 cameo even carries on the tradition of being subtle, charming, and just overall good for the soul.

As for the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories,” Hayes wrote.

“There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great,” Hayes added.