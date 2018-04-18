Could Spider-Man PS4 Crossover With the Avengers Project?

We already knew that Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man is getting all sorts of good content lined up, including bonus Black Cat missions, Mary Jane content and more. But there’s also a slim chance that we could see events lined up that could possibly tie in with another forthcoming game — Square Enix’s Avengers title.

A new YouTube video posted by a user named Caboose suggests that a crossover event between the two games could possibly happen. You can watch the video above to see where Caboose sees a connection, but let’s break down the details he provides.

He talks about how the Telegraph, a UK publication, got to speak with Bill Rosemann, who works with the team at Marvel Games. While the two were talking, questions came up about Spider-Man‘s potential existence in a bigger Marvel universe.

From what we understand through Game Informer articles and previous trailer reveals, Spider-Man actually exists in a New York based in Marvel’s universe, instead of just a generic version of the city. This includes familiar locales like the Sanctum Sanctorum (which we pointed out earlier) as well as the Avengers Tower. These “give us an idea that other Marvel characters live within the universe that Spider-Man PS4 is taking place within,” according to Caboose. He did note, however, that he was unsure if these characters would have some sort of involvement within this game, present or future.

While speaking with Rosemann, the Telegraph noted that Square Enix’s Avengers game was in the works, and asked if any sort of crossover event was in the works. He said specifically that he doesn’t want to talk about that, but he did note that “we’re all Marvel fans.” That was specifically said to avoid spoilers, but this could be an implication that, with these locations within the Marvel universe, there is a slight chance that we could see something happening between the two.

Nothing is confirmed, and Caboose made this very clear. However, we know that Sony and Square Enix are quite cozy with their relationship, and with Marvel heavily involved in both the Spider-Man and Avengers projects, there is a distinct possibility that it could very well happen. Caboose also suggested that there could be a post-credits scene in Insomniac Games’ release that ties into something bigger — just like Nick Fury’s post-credits scene in the 2008 film Iron Man, where he discussed the Avengers Initiative.

Caboose noted that we’re likely to see more of what’s happening with Square Enix’s Avengers game around E3 time in a couple of months, although the publisher hasn’t said for sure. Considering it’ll have huge presence at this year’s event, however — especially with games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Kingdom Hearts III on deck — it wouldn’t surprise us in the least if they provided us a glimpse into the world of the Avengers‘ video game.

“It’s just really cool to know that I’m going to be swinging through the city and I am going to see these landmarks that give me that idea that this world isn’t so boxed in, you know,” he said. “This isn’t just New York City; this is Marvel‘s New York City.” And there could be other things hidden throughout that refer to said universe, instead of just the things that we’ve seen thus far.

He did note that whatever is considered, Insomniac Games isn’t going to “shoehorn” content into the game just to get it to fit. It has to be a natural connection, just like the Marvel films — and Caboose has full confidence that they’ll get this done. And who knows, it could lead to bigger video games down the road — including “our own version of Infinity War,” even though it’d probably be ten years away.

Now, if the crossover does happen, more than likely it’d be exclusive to the PS4 version of Square Enix’s Avengers game, as there’s a good chance they would bring that title to Xbox One and PC as well. So that content would probably be just for that version. Again though, it’s too soon to tell.

You can check out the full video above to hear all of Caboose’s theories — and they’re perfectly sound. Again, nothing is confirmed just yet, but E3 could very well set the stage for a bigger cross-over to come between Insomniac Games’ title and Square Enix’s Avengers game. Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, Spider-Man will release on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. A release date hasn’t been given on Square Enix’s Avengers projects yet, but we should know more soon.